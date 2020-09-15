Lady Pirates Rolling

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Green River played in Wendover on Wednesday and at home against Tintic on Friday.

The Lady Pirates wasted no time against the Lady Wildcats, taking the first three sets 25-15, 25-16 and 25-18 for a 3-0 sweep. They followed that dominating performance up with another three-set sweep verse the Lady Miners. Green River won 25-9, 25-20 and 25-20 in the three sets.

The Lady Pirates (4-5) did not lose a set last week and have now won three straight games. That momentum will come in handy as Pinnacle (2-7) will come to town on Thursday for a rivalry match. Green River will then travel to Bryce Valley (1-7) on Friday.