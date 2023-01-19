Lady Pirates Sail Past Panthers *Photo Gallery*

The rivalry between Green River and Pinnacle heated up on Wednesday night when the Pirates made the voyage to Price. Back-and-forth it went as the teams began feeling each other out.

All tied up at nine after one, the Pirates kicked it into another gear. Green River delivered its best quarter of the night, scoring 16 points while holding Pinnacle to eight. The visitors continued their streak in the second half and held on to win 46-34.

Three players accounted for all of Green River’s points. Abigail Erwin continued her great season with 18 points while Jordynne Gringerich added 17 points, including three three-pointers. In addition, Jenilee Keener scored 11 points.

The Panthers were led by Avree Atwood with nine points followed by Carolina Vasquez and Heather Kerr with six apiece. Kaydence Romero and Azure Jewkes each added five points while Justin Mclean scored three.

Green River (3-14, 2-2) will return home to face Caprock Academy (Colorado) (6-3) on Friday. Meanwhile, Pinnacle (3-11, 0-1) will hit the road on Friday to take on Whitehorse (4-9, 2-0).