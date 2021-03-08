Lady Pirates’ Season Comes to a Close *Photo Gallery*

As a part of the UHSAA 1A State tournament, the Green River Lady Pirates met with the Wayne Badgers on March 4 for the quarterfinals, which took place at the Sevier Valley Center.

Beginning the game, the teams were evenly-matched and Green River fell short by a single point, 12-11, in the first quarter. The second quarter proved a bit tougher for the Lady Pirates, who were outscored by nine points, 19-10, to trail 31-21 at halftime.

Going into the second half of the game, Green River pushed back and was able to outscore Wayne, 11-10. The final quarter followed in the same fashion with the Lady Pirates staying above by a lone point, 16-15. However, it was not enough as the game ended with Wayne taking the 56-48 win.

Talynn Lovato led the Lady Pirates with 19 of her own points. She was followed by teammate Abby Erwin with 11.

Following this defeat, the Lady Pirates played once again on Friday morning in the consolation bracket against the Tabiona Tigers. The first quarter ended in a 10-10 tie while Green River took the second quarter by two, 8-6. However, the Lady Tigers pushed back in the second half of the game and secured the lead in both of the latter quarters.

The game ended with Tabiona triumphant, 42-30. Abby Erwin acted as the high scorer in this contest, earning 16 points.

The Lady Pirates ended the season with a 9-7 record. “Great season, Lady Pirates,” stated GRHS’ Mistie Bastian.