Lady Pirates Seeking Answers

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River loaded the buses for two road games last week. While the Lady Pirates took a big swing at Milford on Tuesday, the Tigers held their ground. Green River was up 12-5 before Milford went on a 20-2 run in the second quarter. Milford continued to pour it on in the second half and went on to win 52-36.

Then, on Saturday, the Pirates were back on the court to face Bryce Valley. The Lady Mustangs took control early with a 28-11 lead at the break. They went on to knock off Green River 53-30.

The Pirates (0-6) will look to get into the win column on Tuesday at home against Rockwell (0-1).