Lady Pirates Slay the Lady Buckaroos

Thursday evening saw the Green River Lady Pirates lacing up and welcoming the Monticello Lady Buckaroos to their court.

The home court proved advantageous for the Lady Pirates, who led the game right out of the gate. They took the first quarter from the Lady Buckaroos by four points and the second by a whopping 19, ending the first half with a 35-12 lead.

Moving into the second half of the game, the Lady Pirates were not ready to relinquish their winning momentum. They stayed on top of Monticello throughout and were able to secure the win, 64-27.

Senior Talynn Lovato once again scored well for Green River, earning 23 of their 64 points. She was followed by sophomore Abby Erwin with 15 while Morgan Bastian drained three three-pointers while scoring 11.