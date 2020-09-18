Lady Pirates Take the Win *Photo Gallery*

By Robin Hunt

The Green River Lady Pirates took on Pinnacle on Wednesday. The Pirates started off strong and ultimately won all three matches to take the game 3-0.

However, match two saw the Panthers put up a good fight. Pinnacle hustled all over the court, but ultimately came up short as the Pirates triumphed 25-18.

The Lady Panthers and Pirates alike displayed great team communication, calling out to their teammates and playing the court well. When the Pirates made a mistake, coaches Megan Hatt and Heidi Kay kept the positivity rolling.

Game 3 between the two teams will take place in Price as Pinnacle hosts the matchup Pinnacle ion Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6:45 p.m.