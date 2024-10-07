Lady Pirates Tame Mustangs in Three

The Bryce Valley Mustangs volleyball team made their way to Green River for a non-region matchup with the Pirates. Green River started the match playing well on their home court, coming out with the set one win, 25-16.

In set two, the Mustangs and Pirates went down to the wire, as the Pirates would end up with the set two victory, 26-24. Set three was another competitive battle between the two teams. The Green River squad was set to end it early, winning in set three, 27-25. This gave the Lady Pirates their first win of the season with the sweep.

Elizabeth Argomaniz had a great match, finishing the night with three aces, four kills, two blocks, five receptions and two digs. Rosa Barragan ended her night with 13 receptions, nine digs and an ace. Matti Meadows played some great team ball with five assists, four receptions, four digs and an ace. Haylie Nelson finished her night with two receptions, two assists, three digs, a block and an ace.

The squad looked to continue their winning ways, as they traveled to face Monument Valley on Saturday for a region matchup. The Cougars won the last meeting with the Pirates, 3-0. This will be followed by the rivalry match against the Pinnacle Panthers on Oct. 7 in Green River.