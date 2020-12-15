Lady Pirates Triumph Over Monticello, Fall to Milford

On Dec. 10, the Lady Pirates visited the Monticello Lady Buckaroos for a non-conference matchup.

The Lady Pirates brought their A-game, working hard to ensure that Monticello’s points did not reach double digits in a single quarter. The first and second quarter ended with Green River on top as they outscored the Lady Buckaroos 14-8 and 16-4, respectively.

The second and third quarters followed suit. The Lady Pirates bested the Lady Buckaroos 12-4 and 20-7. The game ended with Green River triumphant, 62-23.

Up next, Green River took on the Milford Lady Tigers. Though the Lady Pirates played well in their previous match, the Lady Tigers had sharpened their claws and pushed back. The contest was tight as the final score separated the teams by just three points.

The Lady Tigers succeeded in besting Green River 44-41. Senior Talynn Lovato led the scoring with 13 points, followed by sophomore Abby Erwin at 12 points.

Next, the Lady Pirates look to bring back their winning ways as they take on Grand High on Tuesday, Dec.15.