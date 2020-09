ETV News stock photo Robin Hunt

Green River welcomed Milford into town on Wednesday night for what would be a highly competitive volleyball match.

The Lady Tigers took the first set 25-22. The second and third sets were even closer, but Green River never could overcome the Lady Tiger attack. Milford won the next two sets 25-23 for the 3-0 win.

Up next, the Lady Pirates (5-6, 1-0) will host Bryce Valley (2-10, 1-7) on Friday.