Lady Pirates Victorious in Opening State Tournament Game *Photo Gallery*

The first round of the UHSAA 1A State Girls’ Basketball Tournament opened tournament play for the Green River Lady Pirates on Saturday when they welcomed the Escalante Moquis for a matchup.

The Lady Pirates took the lead in the first quarter with a two-point advantage. The teams were evenly matched in the second quarter, 10-10, ending the first half of the game Green River leading 21-19.

The Moquis did their best to push back in the third quarter, but trailed Green River 8-6. The fourth quarter saw most of the Lady Pirates’ success for the evening as they outscored Escalante 17-8. The Lady Pirates ended the game victorious and took the win, 46-33.

The leading scorer for the Lady Pirates was Talynn Lovato with 17. She was followed by teammate Abby Erwin with nine of her own points.

Up next, the Lady Pirates will face Wayne on Thursday, March 4 in Richfield for the quarterfinals.