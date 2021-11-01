Lady Pirates Wrap Up Season at UVU

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

After a first-round bye, #9 Green River battled with #8 Milford in the 1A state playoffs. The first set was close, but Milford edged out the Lady Pirates 25-20. The Lady Tigers rode their momentum into a 25-18 win in the second set. Green River ran out of steam in the third and fell 25-16 to drop to the consolation bracket.

Next, Green River defeated #16 Manila in three sets (25-15, 25-22, 25-18) to advance to play #13 Valley. The Lady Buffalos came screaming out of the gates to take the first set 25-4. Green River battled back in the second set, but came up short 25-22. Valley delivered the knockout punch in the third, 25-14, to send the Pirates home.

Green River’s season as come to an end with a 12-11 record. The Pirates finished second in Region 23 at 6-2.