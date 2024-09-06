Lady Spartan Tennis Falls in Tiebreaker

The Emery tennis team traveled to Cedar City on Thursday to face the Canyon View Falcons. Both teams were seeking their first region win of the year. The match was a great battle by both teams, coming down to the tiebreaker. The match would eventually give the Lady Falcons the win.

Julia Peterson had a great showing in Singles 1, getting the win in two sets (6-2, 6-0). The Spartans would shine in the doubles matches as Brindalyn Grange and Abbie Jensen secured the win in two sets (6-4, 6-2).

Izzi Turner and Lily Sorensen had a great back-and-forth with their opponents. Winning in the first set easily, 6-0. The Lady Falcons were down but not out, getting the win in set two, 7-5, bringing it to the final set as the Lady Spartans would get the win the hard way, 6-2.

Emery will see the North Sanpete Hawks (5-1) next for their second-to-last match of the season on Sept. 10. The match will be held in Castle Dale at 3:30 p.m.