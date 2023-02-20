Lady Spartans and Bulldogs Give it All

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The state tournament’s #8/#9 matchup between Judge Memorial and Emery did not disappoint. Both squads battled hard and left it all on the floor in Saturday’s win-or-go-home contest.

It was extremely close all the way through. Neither team could gain an advantage early on, keeping the score locked up at 12 after one quarter. The Lady Spartans then pulled ahead to lead 26-24 at half.

Emery continued its attack and gained another bucket over Judge to go into the fourth up by four. After holding the Bulldogs to 12 points in each of the first three quarters, the Spartans defense showed cracks in the final period. The Bulldogs came storming back with 19 points to overtake Emery 55-51.

Karleigh Stilson and Makaila Peacock led the Spartans with 13 points each. The former hit three three-pointers while the latter scored two. Aliya Lester added another 11 points in the contest.

That wraps up the season for Emery as the Spartans finish with a 9-11 overall record.