Lady Spartans and Dinos Ranked in Top 4

Photos from UHSAA

Many in Emery County felt snubbed on Saturday morning when the final girls’ basketball RPI rankings were released. Although the Spartans beat South Sevier on Tuesday night to claim the Region 12 Title, the Lady Rams were given the edge over the Spartans for the #1 seed.

Emery came in second with Grantsville in third and Carbon in fourth. The difference in the RPI between South Sevier and Emery was less than .006, illustrating how close those two teams are. They split the season series 1-1.

Emery will host the winner of #15 American Leadership Academy and #18 Providence Hall on Saturday, Feb. 20. Carbon will host #13 Summit Academy, also on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. but may change in the coming week.

Check back with ETV to follow all the state tournament action, including a guide to the tournament with information on top teams, sleepers and more.