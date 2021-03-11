Lady Spartans Bring Out Big Bats

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Spartans opened their season on Tuesday when Beaver came to town. Down 1-0 in the third, Emery found its rhythm and pushed across five runs. Fast forward to the bottom of the fifth and the Spartans opened up their 6-4 lead with four additional runs to make it 10-4.

Things go out of hand in the bottom of the sixth when Emery stuck for 12 runs in the inning. The Lady Spartans went on to win the game 22-11. They combined for five home runs between Cambrie Jensen (2), Brynlei Luke, Tylee Norton and Bralin Wilde. Jensen led the team with five RBIs and finished 2-3 while Wilde went 3-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Norton also tallied three RBIs on her three hits.

Jensen picked up the win in the circle, pitching three innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on one hit and three walks.