Lady Spartans Can’t Complete Comeback Over Templars

The Emery softball team traveled to Manti for their second meeting of the year with the Templars (3-4). In the first outcome, the Lady Spartans won the game, 13-3. Emery struck first, scoring three runs in the first two innings, giving them the lead.

Manti struck back, scoring five runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth. With the score at 3-7, the Lady Spartans would score two more in the top of the fifth, bringing the Templar lead to just two runs.

Emery would score once more in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to continue the game, giving them their second region loss of the year (6-2). Emery now sits at third in the RPI, behind Carbon and North Sanpete (4-1), who have only had five region games thus far.

Alexis Ungerman had a double for the Lady Spartans, along with an RBI and a run scored. Madi Bunnell had a double in the game, along with a run scored. Katelyn Nielson also had a double, with an RBI scored and a stolen base.

Kali Jensen went three for four in the game and had a stolen base. Kallee Lake did well on the mound, allowing two hits and six strikeouts in her three innings pitched.

The squad faced their second straight loss, both by only one run, and is now set to face their crosstown rival on Tuesday. They will head to Price to face the Carbon Lady Dinos for their second matchup of the year, winning the first game in a close one, 5-3.