Lady Spartans Can’t Contain Number One Ranked Falcons

The Emery High School volleyball team hosted the Canyon View Falcons on Tuesday night for a possible state tournament matchup. The match started off with fireworks, as Emery claimed the first set win, 26-24. They would lose some steam in set two, falling 25-18, as well as set three, 25-12, bringing them to a win or go home scenario. Set four would go the distance, but the Lady Spartans were unable to put it away, falling 25-22.

Emery falls to 3-3, with two straight losses to North Sanpete and Canyon View. Those two teams, along with Emery, Union and South Summit, make out the top five teams in the RPI standings. Canyon View is ranked number one in the RPI, with a perfect 6-0 record in region 12. They are followed by North Sanpete (5-1). South Sevier and Union, who have barely begun their region play, but have won some big names in the 4A and 5A divisions.

Emery sits at number four overall in the RPI rankings, hoping to stay among the top, before the season ends and state tournament begins. Next up, Emery will make their way down to Price for the rivalry game against the Carbon Lady Dinos on Thursday night. The match will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.