Lady Spartans Can’t Contain Wasps

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery headed over to Nephi on Wednesday to face the Lady Wasps. The contest started off well for the Spartans, who quickly jumped out in front with three runs. Juab answered back, however, with six runs of its own in the bottom of the first.

Emery continued to battle with two more runs in the second and pulled within one. Defensively though, the Spartans struggled to get outs as Juab strung together another six-run inning. The Spartans never gave up but could not overcome the early deficit as the Wasps went on to win 14-11.

Tylee Norton had an incredible game, going 4-5 with a double and four RBIs. Taija Olsen was also efficient with her 3-5 and two RBI day. Sophomore Brooklynn Ekker went deep while Brynlei Luke legged out a triple.

The Spartans (1-2) will now travel to St. George for a tournament, where they will play five games in two days.