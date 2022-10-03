Lady Spartans Clash with Wildcats

ETV News stock photo

Emery had another crack at the top team in the region on Thursday night when the team traveled to Richfield. The Wildcats and Spartans were knotted up early until Richfield gained ground and won the first set 25-19.

The Spartans continued their invasion attempt in the second set and nearly tied up the contest. The ‘Cats were up 25-24 when their serve clipped the net and rolled over for an ace. The unfortunate play put the Spartans in a 2-0 hole.

Emery hung tough mentally and broke through in the third set with a 25-20 win. Early mistakes were compounded in the fourth (25-15) as Richfield protected its home court with a 3-1 victory.

The Spartans (9-9, 3-2) will return to Richfield this weekend to play in the Sevier Valley Center Tournament.