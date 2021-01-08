Lady Spartans Come Together Against Wildcats

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery had a tough road test to begin region play on Thursday night as the team traveled to Richfield. The Lady Spartans were not fazed, however, and came screaming out of the gates with a 19-point first quarter. They held Richfield to just five points in the span to take a commanding lead.

Emery did not give up any ground in the second quarter and went up by as many as 21 points, shocking the Wildcats. The Spartans cruised onto a 46-34 win in Richfield.

Tambrie Tuttle led the charge with 24 points followed by 10 from Addie Lester. Tatum Tanner was back in the lineup after a knee injury scare in late fall and added a boost to the team. Baylee Jacobson logged a team-high eight rebounds from the guard position while Brynn Gordon led the unit with three steals.

The Spartans have had the toughest strength of schedule in 3A. They have jumped up to the fifth-place spot with their win over Richfield, who remains in second-place. Emery (4-3, 1-0) has another difficult test next Thursday as the team will face the top 3A squad, Carbon (10-1, 1-0), in Price. That game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.