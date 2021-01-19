Lady Spartans Control Grand *Photo Gallery*

After taking its first two region games against Richfield and Carbon, both on the road, Emery returned to the Spartan Center to play Grand on Tuesday night. The Lady Red Devils were no match for the Lady Spartans as Emery controlled the game from the first tip. The Lady Spartans jumped out to a big lead early, and led 25-11 after the first quarter. After another 25-point quarter, they increased their lead to 50-16 by halftime. Emery’s defense came into play in the third quarter, only allowing two points. The Spartans cruised onto a lopsided victory, 84-28.

Baylee Jacobson led the team with 16 points followed by Brielle Rowley with 11, Bethany Justice with 10, Byrnn Gordon with 9, Tambrie Tuttle with nine and Addie Lester with eight. Five other Spartans got on the board as many saw action in this one. Emery (6-3, 3-0) will host San Juan (5-7, 1-1) on Thursday night, back in the Spartan Center. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Dusty Butler