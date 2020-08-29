Lady Spartans Cruise Past Altamont

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Thursday, Emery took on Altamont. The Lady Spartans came out swinging with a 25-14 first set win. They kept their momentum going in the second set to win 25-18. Emery sealed the deal in the third set 25-17 for a three-game sweep.

Bralin Wilde and Madisyn Childs each led the Spartans with nine kills apiece. Childs also recorded a team-high 10 blocks. Leading the team in digs was Brynn Gordon with 16 while Hallie Winn finished with 20 assists on the night.

Emery (5-2) will host Grand (3-0) on Tuesday and then head to Carbon (2-1) on Thursday, Sept. 3.