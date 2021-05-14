Lady Spartans Defeated by Grantsville, Continue to Fight

Emery’s Lady Spartans started off the 3A State Softball Tournament in the winners bracket against the Grantsville Cowboys on Thursday.

The Cowboys proved to Emery that they wanted to advance by ending the game 10-7, dropping the Spartans into the consolation bracket to take on the Delta Rabbits.

Emery was able to get a jump on the Rabbits, taking the game with 13-3. The Spartans advanced to compete against the Juab Wasps. Both teams played great defense, making it a tight game, but Emery was able to pick up a couple runs in the final innings. The Spartans took the game 2-1.

Emery will now go head-to-head against Grand at 12:15 p.m. on Friday. The game will be streamed at www.etvnews.com/livesports and on ETV Channel 6.