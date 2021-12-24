Spartans Dominate Juan Diego *Photo Gallery*

In their final game before the Christmas break, Emery hosted Juan Diego. The Lady Spartans have consistently got off to a hot start, and they did it once more on Tuesday night.

Emery was up double-digits by halftime and cruised its way onto a 48-28 game. The Spartans were led by Tambrie Tuttle, who nearly outscored the entire Juan Diego team with her 21 points. She also added a team-high seven rebounds while Addie Lester recorded four steals.

Up next, the Spartans will host Union on Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. to wrap up 2021.