Lady Spartans’ Early Exit

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery, ranked ninth, kicked off the 3A Girls’ Soccer State Tournament against 8 Grantsville on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a disappointing outing for the Lady Spartans as they surrendered three goals in the first half. The second half did not play out in Emery’s favor either. Grantsville added five additional goals to blow past the Spartans 8-0.

Despite the early exit from the state tournament, Emery finished 9-8 on the year and took second in region with an 8-2 record.