Lady Spartans End ’22 with a Bang *Photo Gallery*

Photo Courtesy of Jamie Swank

The final game of 2022 took place in the Spartan Center on Friday night. Pine View made the trek up north to take on the Lady Spartans.

Emery got after the Lady Panthers and built a seven point lead at the break, 23-16. The second half remained competitive, but the Spartans never relinquished their attack. They tacked on another seven-point advantage to win it, 47-33.

Karleigh Stilson was the top scorer on the night with 12 points followed by Aliya Lester with eight, Alex Mortensen with seven and Makaila Peacock with six. The trio of Stilson, Mortensen and Peacock also led the team with five rebounds apiece.

Emery did a good job moving the ball around, tallying 13 assists on 18 made field goals. Six of the 13 came from Peacock while Kali Jensen added four more.

The Spartans (8-3) will now try to extend their six-game winning streak into 2023. They will begin the journey on Monday against Wayne (6-2) in Castle Dale.