Lady Spartans End Weekend Strong

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans played a number of 4A schools over the weekend as part of the Union Tournament.

For their first match, they faced Uintah. The Lady Utes took the first set 25-15. Emery then came back in the second set (25-22) to tie the game at one set apiece. Uintah went on to win the third set 25-19. Emery tried to even the game once more but fell 25-23 to lose the match 3-1. Bralin Wilde had a team-high nine blocks in the contest.

Emery was involved in another nail biter on Friday evening. The Lady Spartans grabbed the first set, 25-16, over Crimson Cliffs. The Lady Mustangs then battled back to win the next two sets, 25-12 and 25-20. With their backs against the wall, the Spartans found an answer in the fourth set 27-25. Crimson Cliffs regained control in the fifth set with a 15-11 win to edge out Emery 3-2. Madisyn Childs led the team once more in kills with eight.

After a pair of tough losses, the Lady Spartans bounced back on Saturday. Emery dominated Ben Lomond 3-0 with set scores of 25-11, 25-5 and 25-6. Wilde led the way with 10 kills.

Later in the day, Emery overcame a first set loss (25-20) against Duchesne. The Spartans took the next three games 25-16, 25-17 and 25-19, respectively. Childs had 10 blocks and 10 kills to lead the team while Kaejha Johnson had a team-high eight digs. Emery topped Duchesne 3-1 to go 2-2 in the tournament.

Up next, Emery will host South Sevier (0-3) on Tuesday and then head to play Altamont (1-1) on Thursday.