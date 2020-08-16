Lady Spartans’ Experience Serving Up Fun

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans will return to the court after a solid 2019 season. Emery took second in region behind the talented Richfield program. The Lady Wildcats remain the team to beat but Emery is looking to stand its ground. Carbon, Grand and South Sevier will all challenge to overtake Emery, but the Lady Spartans are not going to back down.

Emery is returning five of its seven varsity players from 2019. This year’s team is full of seniors, including Morgan Hughes, Carlie Bennett, Megan Hess, Haley Guymon, Shaylee Grange and Kayleigh McCandless. There may also be some underclassman vying for varsity spots. “We have some girls coming up that are going to be good players,” said head coach Gwen Nielson.

“I always tell the girls, ‘I would love it if you win, but I just want you to have fun. I want you to go learn how to play so when you graduate high school and you are living your life, you can still go out and play tennis.'” Nielson continued, “I just want it to be fun for them. But it would be great if we took second again [in region].”

Along with providing a fun atmosphere, Emery hopes that its experience and skill will lead to another successful season.