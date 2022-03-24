Lady Spartans Explode Late

Photo courtesy of Melanie Childs

Grand visited Huntington on Wednesday afternoon to take on the Spartans. The Lady Red Devils started the contest with a bang in the form of a two-run shot to center. In the bottom half, Brooklynn Ekker doubled and came around to score off of Tylee Norton’s RBI single. However, a couple of errors in the third led to two more runs as Grand went up 4-1.

Emery heated up in the fourth with six runs in the inning. Jalynn Fox hit an RBI double to start the scoring. With the bases loaded and two outs, Aspen Taylor ripped one into center for a triple, giving the Spartans their first lead, 5-4. Norton brought home Taylor on her single, extending the lead.

After a three up, three down top of the fifth, Emery was back at the plate. Fox recorded another RBI before Brynlei Luke went deep to center for a three-run shot. Norton continued her hot day with her third ribbie off a triple. She would later steal home to make it 13-4. Two batters later, Cambrie Jensen ended it with a two-run homer to center, applying the mercy rule, 15-4.

Taylor, Norton and Luke all recorded three RBIs while the Spartans racked up 13 hits. Madi Childs picked up the win in the circle. She went five innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Emery (6-3, 1-0) will next host Canyon View (4-5) on Friday. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.