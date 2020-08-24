Lady Spartans Face the Heat

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery traveled to play San Juan and Grand on Thursday. The Lady Spartans began in Blanding, facing the Lady Broncos.

Morgan Hughes started things off with a 6-2, 6-1 win in first singles. Megan Hess ran into trouble in second singles, losing 3-6, 1-6. Next, Carlie Bennett took a pro set 8-2. In first doubles, Haley Guymon and Shaylee Grange dominated their match 6-0, 6-1. Aspen Taylor and Kayleigh McCandless followed suit with a 6-1, 6-0 win of their own. Emery took the match 4-1.

Temperatures rose in Moab, reaching well into 100s. Due to the heat, the teams decided to play only pro sets. The Lady Spartans battled hard but were unsuccessful in getting a win. The scores do not indicate how close the games were as there were many good rallies. Hughes, Hess and Bennett fell 1-8, 2-8, and 0-8, respectively. Guymon and Grange lost 4-8 while Taylor and McCandless were defeated 3-8. Grand swept the match 5-0.

The Lady Spartans will host their home opener on Thursday, Aug. 27 against South Sevier.