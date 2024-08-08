Lady Spartans Fall in Opening Game

The Emery Spartan girls soccer team traveled to face the Millard Eagles on Tuesday. The first half, the Lady Spartans struggled to defend the Eagles, as they found the back of the net five times before the break.

Megan Stilson would score the lone goal for Emery as well in the first half. The Eagles tacked on two more goals in the second half as they had three different girls with two goals each.

Emery will look to shake it off as they prepare to play another non-region game with the South Summit Wildcats on Wednesday, for their first home game of the season.