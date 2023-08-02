Lady Spartans Fall in Opening Match

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Spartans opened the 2023 season on the pitch on Tuesday. Emery traveled to Beaver for the non-region matchup.

Things started off slow for the Spartans as they worked to find the back of the net. The Beavers came ready to play as they notched three goals in the first half to take a 3-0 lead at the break.

Emery came out with renewed energy in the second half, recording three goals. It was not enough, however, as the Beavers scored three more to take the 6-3 win.

Up next, Emery (0-1) will host Millard (0-0) on Thursday. The game is slated for 4 p.m.