Lady Spartans Fall in Overtime

The Lady Spartans fought hard, but ended up losing their non-conference game in overtime against Millard on Thursday. The final score was 1-0.

Both teams struggled to score in regulation, leading to overtime. Despite not scoring in the game, the Lady Spartans offered a very physical play style and challenged Millard’s offense the whole game. The Lady Spartans moved the ball well and had excellent back and mid-field defense, but could not manage to find the back of the net.

Up next, Emery (0-2) will host Canyon View (1-0) on Thursday. The game will begin at 4 p.m.