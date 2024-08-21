MenuMenu

  3. Lady Spartans Fall in Season opener Against Rams

The Emery Spartans volleyball squad opened up their season on the road, traveling to Monroe, to face the South Sevier Rams. The Rams were coming into the contest with a win over the Manti Templars to begin their season.

Starting in the first set, it was a tough battle, as the Lady Spartans would get the close win, 26-24. In set two, the Lady Rams were looking to avenge the first loss, as they would get the win, 22-25. In set three, it was the Rams again, this time with a little cushion, winning 20-25. Going into set four, South Sevier was unstoppable, not allowing the ball to touch their side of the court, as they claimed the set win, 7-25. This gave South Sevier the win over Emery, 1-3.

Emery will be right back at it Wednesday, for their first home game of the season, as they match up with a non-region opponent in the Duchesne Eagles. The Eagles won their first match of the year over Altamont, 3-0.
