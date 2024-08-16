Lady Spartans Fall to Ferocious Falcons *Photo Gallery*

The Canyon View Falcons traveled to Emery County on Thursday for the Lady Spartans first region matchup of the season. The Falcons came out with intensity, keeping possession on their offensive side for the majority of the game.

Emery would end up giving up seven in the first half and three more in the second, to end the game at 10-0. They will have to shake it off and get back to the drawing board, to prepare for the match against the Delta Rabbits on Tuesday, August 20. Delta will be coming into the match, losing their first region matchup against Manti, 8-0.

Photos by Maxwell Misner