Lady Spartans Falter in Finale

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

After picking up a huge win over Grand last Wednesday, the Lady Spartans have had a hard time relocating their ‘A’ game. Emery gave up eight runs in the first three innings to Gunnison Valley on Monday to trail 8-4.

The Spartans pulled within two in the fifth, only to give up three runs over the next two frames to fall 11-6. Emery was held to just six hits, two by Arilyn Allred and Aspen Taylor. Tylee Norton led the team with two RBIs.

Emery will now await the final RPI rankings, which are set to be released on Wednesday. In the meantime, Emery will need to regroup and gear up for the first day of the state tournament, which will take place on Saturday, May 8.