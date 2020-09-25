Lady Spartans Gain Steam for Regionals

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery headed to Wasatch in an effort to polish its game before regionals this weekend.

Morgan Hughes won her match 6-1, 6-0 in first singles. In second singles, Carlie Bennett was involved in a close one, but pulled away 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 for the win. Paige Cox stumbled in third singles and fell 3-6, 3-6.

The doubles teams were unstoppable. Haley Guymon and Shaylee Grange went undefeated 6-0, 6-0 in first doubles as did Megan Hess and Aspen Taylor in second doubles.

Emery took the match 4-1. The Lady Spartans will hope the momentum will carry them through regionals this weekend.