Lady Spartans Go 2-1 at the Basin Bash Tournament

Emery was coming off the team’s first win of the season on Thursday against the host team at the Basin Bash Tournament, Union Cougars. Emery led every quarter, earning them the win, 50-32. Kaitlyn Nielson had 17 and KaBree Gordon finished with 11.

Moving on to Friday’s game, they were set to face the Uintah Utes. The Utes’ starting center was Kenadie Maughan, whom was a key part in Emery’s success last season. Both defenses were tough in the first quarter, ending with the score of 6-8, Uintah. The Utes would gain the lead going in to the half, with a score of 19-13.

The Spartans stayed competitive in the third, going into the fourth with a score of 25-20. They dug deep and rallied back in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points, ending the game with a two-point lead over the Utes, 34-32. Nielson again was in double digits with 11 and Jabry Sharp score 10 for her team with a couple three-pointers. Maughan led the Uintah team with 15 points.

The Emery squad was now 2-0 in the tournament, going into their final game on Saturday against the North Summit Braves. North Summit was too much out of the gate for Emery, as the first quarter ended at 15-3, in favor of the Braves.

North Summit would outscore the Spartans in the first three quarters, bringing their lead in the fourth quarter to 24. Emery ended with a 12-point quarter, but the North Summit defense had already put their stamp on the game with 24 steals and three blocks. Emery would fall in their final game, 47-29.

Nielson had another solid game for her team, putting up 16 points. Saige Curtis followed, ending her game with six points off of two three-pointers. The Lady Spartans are now set to host their first home game of the season on Nov. 26, against the Beaver Beavers.