Lady Spartans Go Toe To Toe with Favorites

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Judge Memorial, the state runner-ups from a year ago, welcomed Emery into town on Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs’ roster has one of the best players in the state and the team is considered by many to be the favorite to win the state championships this year. That did not scare the Lady Spartans, who kept up with Judge Memorial in the first quarter.

Judge Memorial was only up by two, 11-9, after one quarter, but continued to separate from Emery. By halftime, the Lady Bulldogs increased their lead to 32-26. Emery fought back in the third and was able cut it to four, 45-41. Judge Memorial held tough however, fighting past Emery to gain the victory 60-53.

The state’s leading scorer for the past two years, Teya Sidberry, wrecked havoc on the Spartans, scoring 35 points to go along with 16 rebounds and seven steals. The junior has been tough for many teams throughout the state over the years, and she showed why she can be so dangerous.

The game was a good measuring stick for the Lady Spartans, who will have to continue to improve as the season goes on. Emery (1-2) has one more game this week on Saturday at 3 p.m. verse Hurricane (0-2). That game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.