Lady Spartans Handle Rabbits to Advance

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

#8 Emery hosted #9 Delta on Saturday afternoon for the second round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament. As in most 8/9 matchups, the sets were tight.

The Lady Spartans jumped out early with a 25-22 set win. The second set was similar as Emery again found the upper hand 25-21. Leaving nothing to doubt, the Spartans closed the door in the third set with a 25-19 victory to sweep Delta 3-0.

Although the Lady Spartans did not lose a set, they made some mistakes and know they will need to clean up their game before they take on #1 Union, the defending state champions, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Emery will be out for revenge as Union knocked the Lady Spartans out of last year’s tournament.

Stay tuned to ETV News as streaming information becomes available.