Lady Spartans Hold Broncos Under 10

The Emery girls’ basketball team played their seventh non-region game of the season, as the San Juan Broncos visited the Spartan Center on Thursday night. San Juan came into the game with wins over Providence Hall, Ben Lomond and Summit Academy.

Emery was coming off of a tough loss to Grantsville earlier in the week. The defending runner up champions started the game off fired up. Saige Curtis started the competition with two back-to-back baskets from beyond the arc. Emery was relentless on offense and aggressive on defense, gaining the big lead after the first quarter, 26-2.

The story continued in the second quarter, as the Lady Spartans scored 20 more in the second, ending the half at 46-6. This was followed by 17 more points in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the clock ran continuously as the home team didn’t want to run the score up on the opposing team. The game ended with Emery’s third win of the season, 63-9.

Saige Cutis led the team with 14 points, 12 of which coming from three-point land. Katelyn Nielson followed with 12 points and Megan Stilson finished the night with nine. Carlie Hurst and KaBree Gordon had eight points each for their team. Aleeyah Cowley ended the game with four points, as the Lady Spartans move to 3-4 in pre-region play.

The team will not have any rest, as they will compete at a basketball tournament in Kanab over the weekend, followed by their next home game against Delta on Dec. 10. The game will be broadcast live on Channel 10 and ETVNews.com.