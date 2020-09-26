Lady Spartans Keeping Pace

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery headed to Blanding needing a win to stay in first place on Thursday.

It was a high scoring first half with five total goals. Fortunately, the Lady Spartans held a 3-2 edge at the midway point. Emery blew San Juan out of the water in the second, scoring three more goals to win the game 6-2.

There is now a two-team tie for first between Emery and Richfield after the Lady Wildcats defeated Carbon 1-0. The Lady Spartans (7-6, 7-1) control their own destiny and will head to take on Richfield (9-5, 7-1) with first place on the line on Tuesday. They will then host Carbon (9-4, 6-2) on Thursday in the rivalry match.