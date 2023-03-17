Lady Spartans Land Body Blows

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

On Thursday, Emery headed to Monroe to take on the Rams. The Lady Spartans never had a big inning, but they consistently applied pressure on South Sevier. They scored one run in each of the first three innings and then two in the fourth to go up 5-0. The game was never in question from there as they went on to take it 7-1.

Aspen Taylor was lights out from the circle. She pitched the complete game and only gave up one run off of four hits in seven innings. She struck out eight batters while giving up one free pass. At the plate, Brooklynn Ekker had herself a game. She finished 2-4 with a homerun and three RBIs. Madi Bunnell also went yard with a solo shot while Alivia Christman finished 2-4.

Emery (2-2) will next compete in a tournament this weekend in St. George.