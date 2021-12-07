Lady Spartans Land Top Spot in Richfield

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, the Spartans loaded the bus and headed to Richfield. Emery was one of 10 schools at the meet and the Spartans were impressive in both the girls’ and boys’ races.

The ladies in black and gold had a strong start, taking second in the 200 medley relay. Emery later won the 400 free relay and came in second in the 200 free relay. Allison Johansen finished first in the 200 IM while Maggie Lindsey finished with the same honors in the 100 backstroke.

The Lady Spartans dominated the 50 free as Tailynn Minchey took second, Kallee Lake took third, Natalie Pace took fourth and Haivyn Pitchforth took fifth. In the 100 free, Minchey ended in second once more with Lake in third while Raleigh Meccariello touched the wall in second in the 200 free. Ivie Sorensen ended in fourth in the marathon 500 free.

In the end, the Lady Spartans finished first overall with 453.5 points, narrowly escaping Millard (450). The rest of the pack was well behind with Spanish Fork and Hurricane tied for third with 238.5 points.

For the boys, the Spartans also shined in the 50 free. Chase Huggard finished first with Mason Stewart in second, Adam Olsen in fourth and Preston Hulse in fifth. Huggard later took second in the 100 free with Jacob Erickson in fourth.

In addition, Stewart went on to take second in the 100 backstroke. In the relays, Emery won the 200 free. Richfield remained tough and won the boys’ division with 376 points. Millard came in second with 314 points and Emery was right behind in third with 313 points.