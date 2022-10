ETV News Stock Photo

#12 Emery welcomed in #21 Ben Lomond for the opening round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament. The Spartans have been on a roll as of late and that continued against the Scots on Saturday.

Emery obliterated Ben Lomond in the first 25-6. That set the tone as the Spartans went on to win 25-11 and 25-10 for the three-game sweep.

They will now move on to play #5 Delta at Utah Valley University on Friday at 4 p.m.