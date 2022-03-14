Lady Spartans on Both Ends of Blowouts

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery began its softball season on Wednesday against Beaver. The Lady Spartans wasted no time, plating nine runs in the first three innings. The Beavers also started off hot with seven runs in that span in a high scoring game.

Beaver then pulled within one in the fourth before Emery took over. The Spartans scored five runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and eight in the seventh. Emery went on to dominate the Beavers 24-10.

Tylee Norton had herself a game with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs. Cambrie Jensen also hit two homers and added a double while Taija Olsen and Kali Jensen each tallied three ribbies.

Then, on Thursday, Emery played host to Duchesne. The Spartans gave up eight runs in the top of the second and never did recover. The Lady Eagles went on to win 13-2. Seven errors hurt the Spartans in this one as they will need to clean things up around the diamond.

Emery (1-1) will head to Juab (1-0) on Wednesday before playing in a tournament in St. George over the weekend.