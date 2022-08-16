Lady Spartans Open Against the Champs

ETV News stock photo

Emery had a tall task on Thursday as it headed to Roosevelt to face the reigning state champions. The first set was extremely competitive as each team was tied at 24. The Spartans scored the next two points (26-24) to take a 1-0 lead.

Then, the Cougars answered back with a 25-19 win in the second set to even up the score. In the third, Union again looked strong and took it 25-18. Emery battled hard in the fourth but came up short 25-22.

The young Spartans put up a good fight, but fell to Union 3-1. They will remain on the road to play South Seiver (1-0) and Delta (0-1) this week.