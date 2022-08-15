Lady Spartans Open the Season

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Thursday, Emery kicked off its season on the pitch at home against Beaver. Freshman Megan Stilson shined in her first high school game with two goals. Makalla Peacock also scored as the Spartans took the opener 3-0. Calypso Mason and her defense were excellent as they completed the shutout.

Emery did not find the same success the following day, however, in Manti. The Templars struck for three goals to win it 3-0. The Spartans (1-1) will need to refocus quickly as they play Millard (2-0), American Heritage (2-0) and Juab (1-3) all on the road this week.