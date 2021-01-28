Lady Spartans Outlast Wildcats *Photo Gallery*

Emery began its second round through the region schedule on Thursday night when the Richfield Wildcats came to town. Richfield desperately needed a win in order to keep its region title hopes alive, while Emery was trying to bounce back from its first region loss. It was a tightly contested first quarter, but the Lady Spartans were able to come out on top 15-12. Both teams stiffened defensively in the second quarter, but again Emery found a little breathing room to take a 24-20 lead into halftime.

Coming out of half was much like the first two quarters. The contest continued to be close, but once more Emery found a way to separate itself. The Lady Spartans would increase their lead to seven and never look back. It became a free throw game in the final period, and Emery capitalized to win 52-34 and maintain its first-place spot in the region.

Tambrie Tuttle had a team-high 14 points followed by Bethany Justice with 10 and Daicee Ungerman nine. Addie Lester was clutch from the charity strike and made all seven of her attempts. Emery was extremely careful with the ball, only turning it over five times in the entire contest.

The Lady Spartans (8-4, 5-1) have a couple of intriguing games next week. On Tuesday, they will head to Blanding to take on the Lady Broncos (6-10, 2-4). Then they will come back home for a huge rivalry matchup with Carbon (12-3, 3-2) on Thursday night. The latter contest will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Dusty Butler