Lady Spartans Rally Late

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The first round of state softball saw Emery and Providence Hall meet in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair. The Lady Spartans played small ball early and scored seven runs through the first two innings as they went up 7-3.

Each team settled down in the next two innings and did not allow a run, keeping it a four-run game. In the fifth, the Lady Patriots took advantage of two errors to retake the lead 10-7.

After the teams traded a run, Providence Hall remained up by three when the Emery went up to bat in the sixth. The Lady Spartans kept their heads in the game and began to churn through the lineup. Kahea Johnson hit a one-out double and then Tylee Norton walked. Johnson later came around to score on a wild pitch to pull within two.

After that, Taleigh Price walked to put the tying run on the bases. Janessa Weston came through with a game-tying, two-out single to knot it up at 11. Pinch hitter Taija Olsen entered the game and slapped a triple to right to put the Spartans back on top 12-11. It would prove to be the winning run as Cambrie Jensen closed off the game in the seventh.

Johnson and Weston each had a team-high three hits. Six different Spartans batted in a run as Emery advanced to the round out eight.

#6 The Lady Spartans will take on #3 Grantsville on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex. The game will be streamed on ETV Channel 6 and online at etvnews.com/livesports. In addition, Channel 6 will be streaming 3A state softball action all weekend.